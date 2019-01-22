3 militants killed in Chrar-e-Sharif gunfight

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Jan 21:
Three militants were killed in a gunfight with forces at Hapatnar in Charar-e-Sharief area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday.
According to sources, the gunfight broke out during a cordon and search operation launched by forces in Hapatnar area in the morning after receiving information about presence of militants there.
They said as a joint contingent of Army and Special Operations Group (SOG) of police were approaching towards the target location, the hiding militants fired upon forces triggering a gunfight at around 7.30 am.
Sources said the intermittent exchange of gunfire continued till evening with forces using heavy arms and ammunition to kill the militants.
They said three militants have been killed in the gunfight.
The identity of the deceased militants was being ascertained.
A local news agency, GNS, said the deceased militants belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen.
One of the deceased militant was identified as Shahid Baba of Drabgam, Pulwama.
A senior police officer said searches were going on to sanitise the area.
“The operation will take time to conclude,” he said.
Authorities suspended mobile internet service in Budgam district after the start of gunfight.
An official said the Internet service was suspended as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.
However, amid a shutdown clashes erupted in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district after rumours spread about killings of two local militants in Budgam gunfight.
The clashes between youth and forces took place at Rajpora Chowk, Murran Chowk and Kakapora areas of the district.
However, none was reported injured during the clashes.