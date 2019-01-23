3 militants killed in Chrar belonged to Al Badar: Police

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 22:
The three militants, who were killed in a gunfight with forces at Hapatnar area of Chrar-e-Sharif in central Kashmir's Budgam district on Monday, have been identified and belonged to Albdar, police said on Tuesday.
A police spokesman identified the deceased militants as Sabzar Ahmad son of Ali Mohammad Mir of Lassipora Pulwama, Syed Rabani son of Mohammad Hussain resident of Nazneenpora Shopian and Towseef Ahmad Itoo son of Abdul Aziz resident of Nowpora Payeen, Pulwama.
He said they were affiliated with Al-Badar militant outfit.
“They were wanted for series of attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities,” police said.
Police said bodies of deceased militants were handed over to their families after completion of medico-legal formalities.