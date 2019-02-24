3 militants, DSP and army man killed in Kulgam gunfight

Agencies
Three militants, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Operations and an army man were killed while three forces personnel including a Major were injured in an encounter at Turigam area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday afternoon.
A police official told a local news agency that the DSP Operations Aman Thakur received critical bullet wounds in his head during the encounter and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.
An army officer of Major rank along with three other troopers also sustained bullet wounds and were hospitalized.
One among the injured troopers of Hawaldar rank later succumbed to injuries in a military hospital here, he said.
He said that all three holed up militants were killed and their bodies were also retrieved from the site.
The officer said that among the three slain militants two are believed to be locals and the third one is said to be a foreigner.
The official said the three militants belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit.
A residential house where the militants were hiding that belonged to Sonaullah Mir was razed to rubble.