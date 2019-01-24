3 LeT militants killed in Baramulla gunfight

Noor ul HaqBaramulla, Jan 23:
Three militants of Lashakar-e-Toiba (LeT) were killed in a gunfight with the government forces in Binner village of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.
Police identified the three militants as Suhaib Farooq Akhoon son of Farooq Ahmad Akhoon of Khanpora Baramulla; Mohsin Mushtaq Bhat, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat of Qazi Hamam Baramulla and Nasir Ahmad Darzi, son of Muhammnad Amin Darzi of Sangrampora Batpora Sopore, presently residing at Jamia Qadeem Baramulla.
A Police official said a joint team of army’s 46 Rashtria Rifles, Special Operations Group (SOG) and 53 bn CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in outskirts of Binner, some 6 kms away from Baramulla town, on Tuesday night after receiving specific inputs about presence of militants hiding there.
He said troops launched search operation in the village in the early morning today.
“As forces approached the suspected spot, they came under fire from militants hiding in the area. The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter,” the police official said.
He said in the ensuing gunfight, three militants were killed.
SSP Baramulla Imtiyaz Hussain said the militants were hiding in a hideout in a hilly orchard area away from residential area.
“The militants were given ample chances to surrender but they refused to surrender. In the gunfight, three militants were killed,” he said.
Imtiyaz said police was ascertaining identity of the deceased militants.
He said 2 AK-47 rifles and other arms and ammunition were recovered from the possession of deceased militants.
After killing of three militants, youth of the village took to streets and pelted stones on the force personnel.
The forces personnel fired tear smoke shells and resorted to baton charge to disperse the protestors. The clashes continued for some time.
The mobile internet service was also suspended in Baramulla after start of the gunfight.