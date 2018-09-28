3 lakh in 3 days

Measles Rubella vaccination campaign picks up across JK
Mansoor PeerSrinagar:
More than three lakh children have been administered Measles Rubella (MR) vaccination since the launch of a campaign which started in Jammu and Kashmir on September 4, health officials said today.
According to officials of Health And Family Welfare Department among the three lakh children vaccinated in 3 days of school activity, 1,66,188 children belong to Kashmir, while as 1,37,218 have been covered under the drive in Jammu.
State Immunization Officer, J&K, Dr Qazi Haroon said they would cover all government and private schools as they had kept the target of 80 per cent children for the first phase while the rest 20 percent would be covered by outreach and sweep sessions.
“The current figure in the past three days is 10 % of total target achieved in these days. Both private and government schools are being covered under the massive campaign,” he said.
Briefing about the details, Haroon said around 1400 children were vaccinated at Presentation Convent 1300 children in DPS Budgam and 2400 children in Kendrya Vidyalaya in Jammu.
The officials of Family Welfare department have expressed satisfaction over the MR coverage so far and are hopeful that the figure will increase in the coming days.
They informed that trained vaccinators have been pressed into service for the campaign adding that more than 25000 sessions have been planned for the activity. In the first phase, the school going children will be vaccinated in 29,382 schools throughout Jammu and Kashmir.
In JK nearly 38 lakh children aged between nine months and 15 years would be covered under Measles-Rubella (MR) campaign which began in J&K from Monday.
The Department of Health and Family Welfare had rolled out the 'Measles Rubella' vaccination campaign' with the motive to vaccinate all children aged between nine months to less than 15 years in all districts of the state. The objective of the campaign is to accelerate population immunity by reaching 100 per cent target children with the MR vaccine that would reduce cases and deaths from measles and disabilities from Congenital Rubella Syndrome.
