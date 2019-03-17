3 killed in train blast in Pakistan

March 17, 2019 | Press Trust of India

A blast targeting a passenger train killed three people and injured six others in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, according to a media report.

The attackers planted an improvised explosive device at the railway track in Balochistan's Dera Murad Jamali area to target Jaffar Express coming from Rawalpindi to Quetta, District Police Officer Irfan Bashir told the Dawn News.

As the passenger train reached Dera Murad Jamali, there was a huge blast, killing three people, he said.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies reached the spot as investigation into the incident were under way.

[Representatioal Pic]