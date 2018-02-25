About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

3 killed in explosion in Afghanistan

Published at February 25, 2018 09:14 PM 0Comment(s)1290views


Agencies

Kabul

At least three people, including one policeman, were killed and six others were injured in an explosion in Paktika province of Afghanistan on Sunday.

Tolo News quoted Afghan officials as saying that the explosives were loaded on the motorbike, which went off this morning at a market in Yahyakhel district of Paktika province.

However, a local source said at least 12 people were injured in the blast.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospital.

Several buildings in the area were also damaged due to the high-intensity blast.

