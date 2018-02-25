3 killed in explosion in Afghanistan

AgenciesKabul
At least three people, including one policeman, were killed and six others were injured in an explosion in Paktika province of Afghanistan on Sunday.
Tolo News quoted Afghan officials as saying that the explosives were loaded on the motorbike, which went off this morning at a market in Yahyakhel district of Paktika province.
However, a local source said at least 12 people were injured in the blast.
The injured were rushed to nearby hospital.
Several buildings in the area were also damaged due to the high-intensity blast.
