3 killed 6 injured as minibus turns turtle in Udhampur

June 05, 2019 | Agencies

At least three persons were killed and six injured when a mini bus they were travelling in skidded off and turned turtle on Wednesday in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"A mini bus ferrying passengers this morning turned turtle near Hot and Chilly Hotel in which three people were killed while six others sustained injuries," police here said.

The deceased were identified as Bhushan Kumar(70), resident of Barrian, Udhampur, Vinay Kumar(25), resident of Lanssi, Udhampur and the third person is yet to be identified.