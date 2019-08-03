3 kg of Heroin seized in Kupwara

August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Police on Friday arrested a person and recovered three kilograms of heroin from his possession in Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

Official spokesman said in a statement that police on specific information established a naka during which a sumo (JK09-4751) was intercepted and upon searching it 3 kilograms of contraband heroin, concealed in three polythene packets, were recovered.

The official further said that the vehicle used to carry the contraband substance was also seized in the matter and the driver Sajad Ahmad was detained. Officials said the vehicle was on way from Tanghdar towards Srinagar when it was stopped at DPO Kupwara.

A case in the matter has been registered by the police and further investigation has been taken up.

