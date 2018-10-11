3 Kashmiri students arrested in Punjab

AGH module was busted, 2 weapons recovered: DGP
Press Trust of IndiaChandigarh / Srinagar, Oct 10:
In a joint operation, the Punjab Police and the Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police Wednesday arrested three Kashmiri students and claimed to have busted a module of militant outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) in Jalandhar.
“The students were nabbed from the hostel of CT Institute of Engineering Management and Technology, located in Shahpur on the outskirts of Jalandhar,” Director General of Police Suresh Arora said in a statement issued here.
The joint team, which conducted a raid at the hostel early this morning, also reportedly seized two weapons, including an assault rifle, and explosives from the hostel room of B.Tech (Civil) student of second semester, Zahid Gulzar, resident of Rajpora, Awantipora in Pulwama district of J&K.
Zahid was arrested along with Mohammad Idriss Shah alias Nadeem, resident of Pulwama, and Yusuf Rafiq Bhatt, resident of Noorpura, Pulwama.
The DGP said the arrests followed the development and corroboration of various leads/inputs about the presence and activities of certain militant organisations/individuals operating in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.
A case has been registered in PS Sadar Jalandhar in this regard.
“Further investigations are in progress and the Punjab Police is working closely with the J&K Police to unravel the entire conspiracy and network built by these outfits/individuals in Punjab and J&K,” said the DGP.
He said the busting of the module belonging to AGH, and the seizure of weapons in Jalandhar, was indicative of efforts by Pakistan's ISI to expand the arc of militancy on India's western border.
It may be mentioned that Gazi Ahmad Malik, a resident of Shopian, was recently picked-up by the Punjab Police from Banur, Patiala, (where he was studying in Aryans Group Polytechnic College).
Gazi was closely related to Adil Bashir Sheikh, a Special Police Officer (SPO) of J&K Police who had fled with seven rifles and pistol from the residence of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA in Srinagar and has joined Hizbul Mujahideen since then.
Gazi was later handed over to the J&K Police for further investigations.