3 Kashmiri artists selected for ‘Senior Fellowship Scheme’

Irfan YattooSrinagar, July 28:
Three Kashmiri artists have been selected for central sponsored Senior Fellowship scheme 2017-2018 for their outstanding performances in the field of art, culture, and literature.
Noted Kashmiri singer Waheed Jeelani among two others including Ghulam Mohi ud Aijaz and Brij Nath Betab who were selected for Senior Fellowship Scheme from the state of Jammu and Kashmir
Jeelani will do his research on Kashmiri music, while Ghulam Mohi ud Aijaz will work on folk theater and Brignath Behtab for literature.
The selected candidates will have to undertake academic or application-oriented research work on projects for which they have been awarded the Fellowship.
The projects will be sponsored by the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT) under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India and project has to submitted within two years.
Prominent Kashmiri singer Waheed Jeelani told Rising Kashmir that it is honor for him and also for the state.
“I have to work on Kashmiri Music as part of my fellowship,” Jeelani said adding that it will be interesting part of my life to work for my Kashmiri music.
The fellowship will be the inspiration for well-qualified artists in state and by this, they can get some remuneration as well from the government, he said.
Brij Nath Betab said that his research topic is ‘Cooperative study of Indian and Kashmiri devotional poetry’.
“I shall study the link between the Bhakti movement in India, it's impact in Kashmir and the present day status of Kashmiri devotional poetry,” Betab said adding that special reference would be made to the pre-Lal Ded period.
“I will try my level best to do justice to the topic and I would also congratulate Jeelani sahib and Ghulam Mohamad Sahib to be selected from our state,” he said
The number of fellowships is up to 400 each year and period of fellowships is two years. There are two types of fellowships both senior and junior for artists of the country.
The artists from senior fellowships will be getting Rs 20000 per month up to the age group of above 40 years. However junior fellowships will be up to 200 for one batch year and these will be of the value of Rs10000 per month for the artists.
Hearing of Article 35A
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com