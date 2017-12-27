3 KAS officers transferred, ICPS Mission Director changed again

Srinagar, Dec 26:
The government Tuesday ordered transfer of three KAS officers.
Peerzada Hafizullah Shah, Registrar, Cooperative Societies, J&K, was transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.
Ms Anuradha Gupta, Director, Horticulture, Jammu, shall hold the charge of the post of Registrar, Cooperative Societies, J&K, in addition to her own duties, till further orders.
M M Rehman Ghasi, Additional Registrar, Cooperatives, Kashmir, was transferred and posted as Director, Panchayati Raj Institutions and ex-officio Special Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, against an available vacancy.
Ms. Rubeena Kounser, Mission Director, ICPS, J&K, was transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K State Electricity Regulatory Commission (JKSERC), against an available vacancy.
