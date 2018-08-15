3 irrigation schemes inaugurated in Pulwama

Pulwama, August 14:
District Development Commissioner Pulwama Ghulam Mohammad Dar, today made an extensive tour of Galandar, Jawbiyara, Dogripora and Brahbundun villages of the District and dedicated three lift irrigation schemes to the people of the area.
The DDC was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Development Pulwama, Chief Medical Officer Pulwama, Executive Engineer I&FC and other officials of the line departments.
Hundreds of kanals in Galandar, Jawbiyara, Dogripora and Brahbundun villages will get irrigation facility through these lift irrigation schemes.
The projects have been constructed by Mechanical and Irrigation department and would meet the growing need of irrigation water in the areas. Local farmers of these areas applauded the efforts of District Administration for the fulfilment of these long pending demands as irrigation is seen a critical input for the agriculture.
While interacting with the people of the areas, DDC said that top priority has been accorded to irrigation projects. He said all left or defunct lift irrigation pumps will be made functional on priority so that the farmers are benefited at the earliest.