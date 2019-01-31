3 hurt in Kulgam grenade attack

Shafat MirKulgam, Jan 30:
At least three pedestrians were injured in a grenade attack on police station Damhal Hanjipora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday.
A police official said militants lobbed a hand grenade on police station Dhamhal Hanjpora in the afternoon.
He said the grenade missed the intended target and exploded near the roadside, causing splinter injuries to three civilians.
The injured identified as Ayaz Ahmad Bhat of Ashmuji Kulgam, who had splinter injuries on face; Sabzar Ahmad Hajam of Nandimarg, who had splinter injury on throat; and Bilal Ahmed Khatana of Bangiward KB pora, who had received splinters on left arm, referred to PHC DH Pora, where from they were shifted to District Hospital Kulgam.
“Two of the injured were discharged from the hospital while another injured was referred to SMHS hospital, Srinagar for specialised treatment,” said Superintendent D H Kulgam, Dr G M Bhat.