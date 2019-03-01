About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

3% hike in DA of Govt employees, pensioners approved

Published at March 01, 2019 12:30 AM 0Comment(s)219views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Feb 28:

 The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here Thursday under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik accorded sanction to the release of an additional instalment of 3% Dearness Allowance (DA) payable on basic pay to State Government employees and pensioners w.e.f. January 1, 2019.
The arrears accumulated on account of DA hike will be paid in cash after 1st April, 2019 in respect of all categories of employees as well as pensioners.
In respect of employees of NPS, employee’s share of 10% of DA arrears too shall be drawn and with equivalent as employees share, shall be deducted at source for crediting the same to the respective PRAN No’s.
With today’s decision, the employees will now be entitled to 12% DA on their Basic Pay w.e.f 01.01.2019.
This decision will benefit about 4.50 lakh State Government employees and 1.60 lakh pensioners.
The impact on the exchequer on account of Dearness Allowance would be Rs 600 crore for the financial year 2019-20.

 

