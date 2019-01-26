3 grenade attacks rock south Kashmir

Civilian, cop injured
Shafat MirAnantnag, Jan 25:
Three grenade attacks rocked south Kashmir on Friday causing injuries to a policeman and a civilian.
Militants lobbed a grenade towards a police post at General Bus stand Anantng in the afternoon.
Militants also fired several gunshots towards the post before fleeing from the spot. The fire was returned by the policemen deployed here.
A policeman and a civilian were injured in the militant attack.
A senior health official said the policemen identified as Sajad Ahmed had received a bullet injury in thigh.
He said a civilian AabidHussain had trauma injury in mouth.
“Both the injured were out of danger. They were provided treatment at district hospital Anantnag,” he said.
Another grenade attack was also reported from Srigufwara area of Anantnag district, where militants hurled a grenade towards police station.
The grenade exploded outside the police station without causing any damage, said a police source.
The police,however,said it was not a grenade attack.
“A battery exploded and it was mistaken as a grenade attack,” police said.
In the evening, militants lobbed a grenade towards CRPF camp at Tahab area in Pulwama district.
A police officer said militants hurled grenade towards CRPF camp at Tahab area of Pulwama at around 6.35 pm.
The grenade exploded with a bang without causing any damage, he said.