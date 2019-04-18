3 forces personnel injured in militant attacks in south Kashmir

April 18, 2019 | Agencies

Three government force personnel were injured in two militant attacks in south Kashmir districts of Pulwama and Kulgam, official sources said here on Thursday.

They said militants fired a UBGL grenade from an unknown place towards a CRPF camp in village Nowdal, Tral, in Pulwama district late on Wednesday evening.



A Head Constable (HC) identified as T L Prasad sustained splinter injuries, who was later shifted to hospital after the grenade exploded near the camp. Panic gripped, as sound of the blast was heard in the entire area.

Later, forces and Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel rushed from the nearby camps-conducted search operation in the area but the militants had managed to escape.

No militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack.

It was the second attack in Pulwama district within past 48 hours.



Meanwhile, two force personnel were injured when militants fired at their vehicle at Khudwani in Kulgam.

The injured were admitted to hospital, they said, adding that security forces conducted search operation in the area.

However, the militants had managed to escape.

[UNI]