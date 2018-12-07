3 drug smugglers arrested in Jammu

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
Police arrested three drug smugglers on Friday along with heroin worth rupees four crore in Jammu region. Police also said one of the arrested is a former Al-Barq militant.
The accused were identified as Ali Mohmmad alias Ishaq, Sohial Ahmed (surrendered militant) and Pradeep Kumar, they said.
Three members of an inter-state narcotic smuggling gang have been arrested. Cash worth rupees 13 lakh and one kilogram of heroin was recovered from their possession, Superintendent of Police (SP) Jammu City (South) Vinay Sharma told reporters here.
The accused were nabbed by police during routine checking of vehicles at Valmiki Chowk, the SP said.