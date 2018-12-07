About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

3 drug smugglers arrested in Jammu

Published at December 07, 2018 03:10 PM 0Comment(s)915views


3 drug smugglers arrested in Jammu

Press Trust of India

Jammu

Police arrested three drug smugglers on Friday along with heroin worth rupees four crore in Jammu region. Police also said one of the arrested is a former Al-Barq militant.  

The accused were identified as Ali Mohmmad alias Ishaq, Sohial Ahmed (surrendered militant) and Pradeep Kumar, they said.

Three members of an inter-state narcotic smuggling gang have been arrested. Cash worth rupees 13 lakh and one kilogram of heroin was recovered from their possession, Superintendent of Police (SP) Jammu City (South) Vinay Sharma told reporters here.

The accused were nabbed by police during routine checking of vehicles at Valmiki Chowk, the SP said.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top