3 drug peddlers held in Reasi

Published at January 31, 2019 01:01 AM


Press Trust of India

Jammu, Jan 30:

 Three alleged drug smugglers have been arrested in separate cases in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said Wednesday.
A police party saw two persons carrying two bags near the Ram Gali area in Reasi district, officials said, adding the two tried to escape after seeing the police.
After a brief chase, the personnel caught the them and recovered 4 kg of poppy, 2 kg of suspected heroin, 12 intradermal syringes, nine disposable syringes, 12 needles, two spoons, two lighters, one spatula, one roll of silver foil and portable weighing machine from them, they said.
They were arrested and a case was registered. The arrested have been identified as Shiv Nandan and Vikram Gupta.
In another case, the police arrested alleged narcotic smuggler Shubam Singh in Katra area and recovered 6 gram of heroin from his possession, officials said. Singh was going to deliver the heroin to some persons, they said. A case has been registered and further investigation in on.

 

