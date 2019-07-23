3 drug peddlers held in Jammu: Police

July 23, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Three alleged drug peddlers were arrested along with contraband substance in separate incidents in Jammu region, police said on Monday.

Rajeev Kumar alias Pintu, a resident of Talab Tillo area of Jammu, was arrested on Monday after 56 grams of cannabis was recovered from his possession in Dungus area of Poonch district, a police officer said.

Another drug peddler-- Kali Dass of Akhnoor area of Jammu was arrested after 40 grams of charas was seized from him during checking at Banganga in Katra township of Reasi district late Sunday, the officer added.

In the third incident, Imran Hussain Ganai, a resident of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, was arrested along with four grams of heroin from a bus stand in Jammu on Sunday evening, police said.

The three were booked under NDPS act and further investigation is on, they added.