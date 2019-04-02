About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

3 drug peddlers arrested: Police

 Three persons were arrested by police following an action against those involved in drug peddling in Srinagar.
In a statement police spokesman said three persons were arrested during Naka checking at Zewan in Srinagar for drug supply offences and have been taken to Police Station Pantha Chowk where they remain in custody.
This is a part of proactive action initiated by Srinagar police against the drug peddlers of Central Kashmir. Officers have seized 300 bottles of codeine phosphate from their possession.
Case FIR No 15/2019 under relevant sections has been registered in Police Station Pantha Chowk and investigation has been taken up.
Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighborhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law, police said.

 

