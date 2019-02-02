3 dead as avalanche hits Pahalgam

Shafat MirPahalgam, Feb 01:
Three persons died after they were swept away along with a bulldozer they were in when an avalanche hit Pahalgam-Aru road.
Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Muhammad Younis Malik told Rising Kashmir that a JCB bulldozer that was in the area to clear the road up to Aru village came under an avalanche.
The JCB plunged into a deep gorge along with three persons of which two died on the spot.
Their bodies were retrieved by evening while the third was found alive and hospitalized immediately.
The incident occurred near Gudkhamb Point on the Aru-Pahalgam road late Friday afternoon after which rescue teams and several top officials from local administration as well as local volunteers reached the spot.
Rescue and retrieval operation went on till late evening.
Chief Medical officer Anantnag, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said, "We had deputed three ambulances at the spot and the rescue teams were able to pull out only one person alive from the mounds of snow. He was taken to civil hospital Pahalgam from were he was shifted to district hospital Anantnag. However, he died on way to the hospital and was declared brought dead at District Hospital Anantnag.”