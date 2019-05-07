3 dead, 5 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Ramban

May 07, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Three passengers died and five others were injured in an accident at Ukhral Senabathi area of Ramban on Monday night.

A police officer said that the vehicle (Echo JK19-3718) skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge after the driver lost control over the vehicle at Pingloga Ramban.

In the mishap, three passengers died while as five others received injuries, he said.

He identified the deceased as Malip Singh son of Amaranth of Bass Paristan, Keshav Ram Singh son of Brij Lal of Halan Paristan and Rajinder Singh son of Shankar Lal of Desha Gramni.

The officer identified the injured as Kalyan Singh, Reyaz Ahmed, Kartar Singh, Floor Singh and Hari Om Singh all residents of Senabati.

All the injured have been hospitalised, he said.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations taken up in this regard, the officer added. (GNS)