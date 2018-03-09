3 dead, 13 injured in blast at Palghar (Maharashtra)

AgenciesMaharashtra
At least three industrial workers were charred to death and as many as 13 injured in a series of blasts, followed by fire, at a chemical factory in the industrial unit of Boisar MIDC, here late last night, the district police said.
According to Palghar DSP Manjunath Singe, a powerful explosion rocked the Palghar region and surrounding areas of around 30 km, shortly after midnight. Six chemical factories were affected by fire, including Novaphene, Unimax, Prachi, Arti, Bharat Rasayan and Darbar.
He said during search operation, three bodies were found at the site of Arti Industries. The deceased were identified as Pintu Gautam, Jani Adaria and Alok Nath.
District Collector Prashant Narnavre and senior district officials have rushed to the spot, Mr Singhe added.
People residing in the peripheri of the blast came out of their houses, fearing it to be a tremor.
According to TMC RDMC Chief Santosh Kadam, at least 12 blasts took place in the industrial units of the cluster. As many as 10 fire engines from various places were pressed into service to douse the flames, which were visible from a distance, he added.
0 Comment(s)