3-day workshop on modern Forest inventory techniques concludes

April 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The three day field training workshop for forest frontline staff organized jointly by J&K Forest Department and the Forest Survey of India at Jammu concluded here on Thursday.

As per an official, the objective of the workshop was to impart technical skills to the frontline staff in the field of forest inventory data collection, which will be used for preparation of National Forest Inventory.

Addressing the participants on the concluding day of the workshop, the Principal Chief Conservator Forests Suresh Chugh emphasized on the importance of correct estimation of forest resources for decision making. He explained to the trainees that the data that will be generated by them in coming months will be used by Forest Survey of India to create complete inventory of forests resources of the J&K and also contribute to the National Forest Inventory.

The team of technical experts of Forest Survey of India, Dehradun, comprising Joint Director General, FSI, Shri Sushant Sharma, Dy Director General, Prakash Lakhchaura and other officers trained the frontline staff in handling of GPS for identifying correct location of sample plot, sample plot laying and field data collection using scientific methods for mapping of natural resources in both forests and Trees Outside Forests.

In all 40 Forest Guards, two from each division, were successfully trained. During the training the Chief Conservator of Forests Jammu, Sameer Bharati, Conservator of Forests, East Circle Shri B. Mohandass, Conservator of Forests Working Plan Circle Shri Harmohinder Singh, DFO Jammu Satpaul, DFO Urban Forestry Division, Jammu Shri Sunil Singh were also present, the official added.