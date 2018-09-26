3-day workshop ‘Evaluation of English Language Skills’ begins at KU

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 25:
A 3-day workshop organized by the Department of English in collaboration with Cambridge University Press on Evaluation of English Language Skills and Using Technology with Learning and Classroom Teaching started here at KU on Monday.
The inaugural session of the workshop was presided over by the Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Talat Ahmad who in his presidential address applauded the hard work put in by the faculty of the department in organizing such programmes and creating an English Language Teaching platform specifically designed for College teachers.
He stated that the theme of the workshop gains significance in the present times when traditional educational methods have become inadequate as technology is changing our students’ expectations and learning habits.
Prof Talat Ahmad underscored the importance of offering engaging, innovative and technologically enhanced learning environment for our students not only in English language but in other subjects as well.
Prof Lily Want, Head, department of English in her address deliberated on the theme of the workshop.
She also said that it is very important to create avenues that will help improve the teaching methodologies of English language teachers where they are introduced to and engage with new ideas, information and practical advice.
She further remarked that it is important to integrate the teaching of functional English and communicative English with the world of ideas to truly educate our students and therefore teaching language through literature is the call of the times.
The resource person for the workshop, Kalpesh Amin said that the theme of the workshop, Evaluation of English Language Skills and Using Technology with Learning and Classroom Teachingshall help us address the common problems of learners of English andcreate awareness among participants of using technology for a sustained improvement in English language teaching and learning.
The inaugural function was attended by Dean Academic Affairs, Prof Musadiq Amin Sahaf; Registrar, Prof Neelofer Hassan Khan; Prof Aslam, Former HoD, English, University of Kashmir; DSW, Prof Raies Qadri; Deans of Schools, University of Kashmir; Heads and Coordinators of departments, College teachers, scholars and students.
The proceedings of the event were conducted by Dr IffatMaqbool, Sr. Assistant Professor, University of Kashmir.