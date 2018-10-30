3-day workshop concludes at KU

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 29:
A three- day workshop on “Integrating Content, Technology & Services: A special focus on libraries in J&K” organised by Allama Iqbal Library (AIL) University of Kashmir(KU) in collaboration with M/S Informatics Publishing Bengaluru, concluded at KU.
Vice Chancellor KU Prof. Talat Ahmad inaugurated the workshop and highlighted the importance of this Project/Workshop.
He appreciated the steps being taken by Allama Iqbal Library towards formation of a “Union Catalogue” of Jammu and Kashmir which is nowhere in India.
Director Colleges Zahoor Ahmad Chatt who was the guest of honor on the occasion considered the vision of Allama Iqbal Library as the major step towards the modernization of libraries in the state of J&K and appreciated the efforts of University of Kashmir for its educational outreach via modern technological advancement.
Prof. G.M Peerzada (Librarian) highlighted the motive behind organising such workshop for College Librarians to the participants.
In his remarks he said that he is of the firm opinion with strong determination that automation of all College Libraries in J&K state using a single common platform of Open Access System and connecting it to the Allama Iqbal Library database will help in removing barriers between the students and information.
“It will also help in eradicating the digital divide which has grown to an extended limit. The Union Catalogue will be a great service to the society,” added Prof Peerzada.