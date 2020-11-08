3-day trekking camp concludes at Sansar

November 08, 2020 01:00:00 | RK News

The three day trekking camp concluded Saturday with distribution of certificates among the participants. The trekkers including young adventure tourism enthusiasts and travel bloggers traversed the Sankhpal ridge and reached Sankhpal peak (2780 mtrs) from the Sanasar base camp yesterday with a total trekking of 17 kms (approx.)

The 3-day expedition was flagged off by Director Tourism, Jammu, R.K. Katoch from Jammu on Thursday.

Thirty trekkers participated in the camp including travel bloggers and social media influencers.

They were accompanied by Adventure experts of Tourism Department and led by Deputy Directors, Pankaj Anand and Anil Kumar Chandail along with Dr. Umesh Shan, Assistant Director Tourism (NHW). The trekkers were imparted basic adventure skills by the adventure experts- Amar Paul Singh, Rakesh Koul and Meenakshi during the camp.

The trekkers appreciated the efforts of Tourism Department for re-starting the tourism activities in the region. Preety, Vinod, Ashutosh, Ananya and Vikas Manhas, the trekkers have lauded the role of the Department and the manner in which the camp was organized effectively by taking all COVID precautions.

At the concluding ceremony, the officers of the Department reiterated the commitment of Tourism Department towards promotion of Jammu Tourism and asked the participants to promote the destination with their experiences through word of mouth- “HEAR- SAY” and their blogs and social media contents.