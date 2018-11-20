3-day training prog to be organized for newly elected ULB representatives

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 19:
Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam Monday chaired a meeting with Financial Commissioner, Housing & Urban Development Department and Vice Chairman/Director General, J&K IMPARD here to finalize the dates for a 3-day training orientation programme for the newly elected Mayors/Chairmen/ Councilors of the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).
According to an official, it was decided that the 3- day programme will be held in the batches of 50-55 elected ULB representatives on 3rd, 6th, 10th, 13th, 17th, 20th, 24th, 27th and 31st December, 2018 both at Jammu and Srinagar simultaneously.
The Housing and Urban Development Department will make the necessary arrangements in consultation with J&K IMPARD for organizing the programme, which will mainly focus on the roles, powers and responsibilities of the elected ULBs and inter-face with other government agencies and various inter-governmental affairs and issues.