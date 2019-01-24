3-day training on water conservation begins

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 23:
A three-day training course for hydraulic engineers on water conservation commenced on Wednesday here at the Institution of Engineers, Channi Himmat.
As per an official, the training programme ‘Water Security: Best Practices for Conservation, Safety and Sustainability’ for 75 hydraulic engineers of Departments of PHE and I&FC, has been designed to address the critical issues pertaining to the status of water resources in J&K and to train engineering professionals of J&K in water resource conservation, safety and sustainability.
The programme has been sponsored by the Communication and Capacity Development Unit (CCDU), Department of PHE, I&FC, and organized by National Institute of Hydrology, Western Himalayan Regional Centre, Jammu.
The programme was inaugurated by Vinod Kumar Gupta, Executive Director, CCDU in the presence of Iftikhar Kakroo, Superintending Engineer, CCDU and Dr. V. C. Goyal, Head, Research Management & Outreach Division, National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee.
An expert in the field, Maj. Gen. (Retd.) G S Jamwal shared his life’s work in water sector and urged the young engineering professionals to take the baton for securing the future of water resources.
Kakroo enumerated various benefits of judicious water resource management and emphasised the need for such training programmes.
Executive Director, CCDU encouraged the participants to inculcate the elements of the training sessions and to pass them on to their peers who could not be part of this training, the official added.