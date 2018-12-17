3-day training on Cyber Security Management

Sharma emphasizes on IT capacity building for effective e-governance
Sharma emphasizes on IT capacity building for effective e-governance
Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 16:
The maiden training programme on “Information Security & Cyber Security Management” organized by the Information Technology Department concluded here on Sunday.
According to an official, the 3-Day training was attended by 30 senior officers of various departments of the State Government. The training addressed Information Security and Cyber Security Management issues such as security in e-governance, legal framework and the IT Act, mobile security, operating system security, security of physical environment, security of government applications, cryptography and digital signatures, disaster recovery planning and information audit.
Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma distributed the certificates to the participants in the closing ceremony. The Advisor complimented the Information Technology Department for having conducted the highly required training program on Information Security and also other trainings in Information Technology during the year.
Advisor highlighted the importance of Cyber Security at a time when the State government is migrating to e-Governance and smart governance in a big way.
Presently over 100 G2C services are being offered online by the J&K government. The land records are being digitized, transport department services are online, the offices are moving towards file and record digitization and adopting e-tendering for procurement purposes he said. E-Governance is penetrating down up-to the Panchayat level, as a result of which, there will be huge data creation and for the safe-keep and efficient data management, requirements of equipping oneself against threats that exist in the cyber space becomes imperative. During the function the Advisor interacted on a one to one basis with all the participants and encouraged them.
Secretary, Information Technology, Saugat Biswas while speaking on the occasion informed that the J&K e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA), Department of Information Technology has for the first time collaborated with professional agencies such National Institute for Smart Government (NISG), National e-GovDivision (NeGD), NIELIT and NIIT etc with a view to raising the standards of Capacity Building and making the trainings relevant to contemporary requirements. Trainings have been started in a big way this year after a gap of six years and have already covered administrators and officers of various levels from different departments of the State Govt, districts such Leh and Kargil & State Taxes department etc.
In a series of trainings undertaken in collaboration with NISG, trainings on Government Process re-engineering(GPR),Project Management (PRINCE 2) & Information Security & Cyber Security Management will be held covering around 250 officers positioned at strategic levels in the Government informed Biswas.
Of the 30 participants, officers of the rank of Additional Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Directors, Labour Commissioners etc participated and expressed deep satisfaction with the quality and relevance of the trainings, the official added.