3-day ‘Shaan-e-Ramadan’ festival concludes at KU

June 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The three-day special festival, ‘Shaan-e-Ramadan’ Friday concluded with Husn-e-Naat competition here at Gandhi Bhawan, Kashmir University (KU).

The festival was organized by the Division of Youth and Cultural Affairs under the banner of Department of Students Welfare, KU in which around 60 students from across the colleges of Kashmir Division including University teaching departments and Cluster Universities participated.

Dean Students Welfare, Prof. Raies Ahmad Qadri who presided over the Naat Mehfil said, “I am enthralled to see a huge participation of students especially females. It is good to see the enthusiasm among the student towards Islamic activities (Naat, qirat, Azaan and Islamic calligraphy).”

Organizing secretary of the festival, Shahid Ali Khan conducted the proceedings of the function. Khan informed the gathering that around 35 students participated in the Azaan competition, 40 students in the Qirat competition while 70 students participated in the Islamic calligraphy and 60 students in the Naat competition.

Prof. Bashir Ahmad , Dr. Shahnawaz Ahmad, Mir Shabir , Abdullah Danish were the Judges for the Azaan and Qirat competition, while Iftikar Jaffar, Yousuf Naqashbandi and S. A Khan adjudicated the performances of the students in the Islamic Calligraphy Competition. The Husn-e-Naat Competition was adjudicated by valleys noted naatkhans, Mir Muneer, Raja Bilal and Mir Shabir.

Prof Raies Qadri presented the vote of thanks to the judges, invited guests, participants and all those who supported the event including the radio partners. The festival was attended by around 400 students.