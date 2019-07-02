3-day OPD camp for childless couples begins

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Infertility and Gynae specialist, Dr Sharda Adlakha from Adlakha Hospital Amritsar and Dr Parminder Kaur Sethi, IVF specialist at Fortis Hospital, Chandigarh are conducting an OPD in Srinagar for three days from July 01 to 03.

Dr. Parminder treats diseases like fibroids, block tubes, PCOS and childless couples. Both the doctors would be available at Hotel Mirage in Rajbagh.