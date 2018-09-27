3-day international environment film festival concludes at EMMRC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 26:
The three-day international film festival on environment and wildlife concluded in the University of Kashmir. The three-day film carnival was organised by the Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMMRC) in partnership with CMS Vatavaran.
On the valedictory function, Secretary, Rural Development Department and Panchayat Raj, Sheetal Nanda was the chief guest. She said that beauty lies when one maintains harmony with nature. “One should not create imbalance between nature and man,” said secretary RDDPR, adding, “It is time to take action, and work to conserve nature.”
Earlier, Director EMMRC, Dr Salima Jan while welcoming the guests presented a brief profile of the centre, and said that her centre is not restricted to making films only but also conducts research work for various government institutions.
Dean School of Open Learning, Prof Mushtaq Ahmad, Dr CR Nagash of the national museum of natural history, Dean students welfare, Prof Rais Qadiri, festival manager of CMS Vatavaran, Sabyesachi Bharti were also present on the occasion.
During the festival 30 international, national, and local films on environment and wildlife were screened. A number of activities were held for students. A painting competition was held in collaboration with the Department of Students Welfare. Two workshops on green film making were conducted for media students of various universities and colleges. The festival also saw two panel discussions in which media persons, judicial members, and environmentalists participated. An orientation programme for 20 college principals for massive open online courses (MOOCS) was also held by the EMMRC.