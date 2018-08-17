3-day faculty development workshop begins at IUST

Awantipora, July 16:
With an aim to provide a scholarly framework for the development of teaching and research expertise among faculty members and add to their versatility, Department of Management Studies (DMS), Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), is organizing a three-day Faculty Development Workshop on ‘A Roadmap to Growth of Teaching, Learning and Research’in association with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee under the aegis of Capacity Development Cell Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme (TEQIP) III here from Thursday.
During the inaugural session, Workshop Director and Head School of Business Studies Dr. Asif Fazili threw light over the workshop objectives and said, “The workshop is targeted to faculty who want to gain a 360-degree view of their career functions within the academia including Learner-related competencies and Teacher-related competencies and it has been designed accordingly and includes core competency-building thematic areas covered by the best in the industry.”
He further added, “The three day workshop will include sessions on ‘Academic Leadership- Networking and Mentoring,’ ‘Research and Publications,’ ‘Project Development’ ‘Effective teaching,’ etc. which will be dealt with by Dr Zillur Rahman and Professor Head, Department of Management Studies, IIT Roorkee, and Chair, Centre of Excellence in Public Policy and Government, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur, Prof KM Baharul Islamprominent resource persons.”
On this occasion, Project Coordinator TEQIP-III& Dean School of Technology, Prof. A. H Moon expressed his satisfaction over the format and design of the workshop and said, “The basic aspect of the workshop is based on three foundational habits of mind-inclusive, learning-centred and collaborative ways of knowing and being- that ground five interwoven and non-hierarchical facets of teaching expertise: teaching and supporting learning, professional learning and development, mentorship, research, scholarship and enquiry and educational leadership”
The workshop is being attended by faculty members from various schools and will be provided with reference materials, articles, papers, chapters and cases relevant to the sessions.