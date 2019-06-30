3-day exhibition ‘Women Extravaganza 2.0’ begins at Sonwar

June 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mayor inaugurates second season summer carnival

The second season of three-day summer exhibition, 'Women Extravaganza’ began on Saturday at Sonwar and was inaugurated by Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu.

The exhibition cum food festival was organized by two young entrepreneurs Seerat Zaroo and Saniyia Krapak at RK Sarovar hotel in which more than 20 women entrepreneurs had set up their stalls.

Talking to Rising Kashmir, Seerat said the exhibition features Pakistani and Indian suits, cosmetics, bridal wear, crockery, handmade bakery, home decor, and other items.

“It is the best platform to reach out the customers,” she said adding that exhibition offers different varieties bridal embroidered suits, lehengas, stoles, abayas, hijabs, handmade soaps, and chocolates displayed on 15 different stalls.

Another organizer, Saniyia Krapak said they are getting a positive response from the people. In 2018 around 15000-16000 people visited the exhibition and this year also expectation their expectations are very high.

“In future also we will be holding such events to cater the population,” Krapak said adding that to attract customers they have also included food festival this year.

The participants said they are getting good response from the people and said they have pooled their efforts in offering different collection of the unique social-cultural ethos of the place they are associated with.

One of the entrepreneurs, Sabreen Malik said they deliver what they promise. “It brings us a sense of pride when we say that we don't compromise on brands and designers,” she said.

Around 20 women entrepreneurs from different parts of the valley, gathered on the 3-day exhibition and are expecting good response from the customers.

They said women in Kashmir have a lot of opportunities and platforms available in business.

Similarly in a food festival, the dishes that attracted the consumers including Chicken in Basket, Fish N Chips, Barbecues were among the top dishes in the exhibition.