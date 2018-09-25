3-day event on environment, climate changes begins at KU

Preservation of environment a collective responsibility: Speakers
Screening of award winning films, panel discussions, workshops main program highlights
Sajidah YousufSrinagar, Sep 24:
A three-day event on environment protection and climatic changes Monday began here at University of Kashmir. The program being organised by the Department of EMMRC, Kashmir University in collaboration with the Centre for Media Studies (CMS) Vatavaran, Environment and Wildlife International Film Festival and Forum is being held in EMMRC auditorium of the University.
The theme of the event is the conservation of environment and climatic changes. The program started with screening of award winning films and the main focus of the event was on environment and how to save it from the effects of global warming.
Screening of award winning films, panel discussion and workshops regarding the environment were the main highlights of the program.
The panel discussion was about ‘Climate Change in Kashmir- cause, effects and the consequences.’ The panelists included Prof. M.S. Bhat, Professor and Head Department of Geography, KU. Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi, journalist, commentator and a political analyst Gowhar Geelani, filmmaker, producer at EMMRC Shafqat Habib with Ajaz ul haque as moderator.
The panelists discussed the September 2014 floods in Kashmir and chances of its reoccurrence in the future.
“This time floods won’t knock the doors but will directly hit rooftops of our homes,” Ajaz ul haque said.
He said that saving the environment is all about our responsibility. Small contribution by all can lead to big results in saving the environment.
Justice (Retd) Masoodi said that if the problem is global its response should also be global.
“There are changes in temperature both in sea and on ground. Restoring the Jhelum is the main concern,” Masoodi said.
Professor M.S. Bhat said there is a definite ‘period of reoccurrence’ of any calamity.
“Kashmir is highly vulnerable to floods because it’s surrounded by Himalayan ranges. Unplanned human settlement has pushed the place towards constant threat of floods,” Bhat said.
He added that there are numerous legislations to save and conserve environment but the implementation on ground is absent to bring suitable changes in the environment.
Shafqat Habib said that as a film maker he thinks that somebody else has done the mistake and someone else is bearing its results both politically and historically.
“As from the media perspective we should build a narrative, be truthful and objective,” Shafqat said.
He said people are contributing very less towards the environment conservation and they (people) should give breathing space to river Jhelum.
“We have to come together judicially, scientifically, politically and also through media to bring the positive changes and save the environment,” he said.
Gowhar Geelani said that every newspaper or media channel should have a separate page for environment. Journalists should be imparted the training as how to report environment as a separate beat.
“We have to think globally but first we should act locally,” Gowhar said.