3-day ENT workshop concludes at Police Hospital

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 01:
The three-day long ENT Surgical workshop titled ENT Festival organized by Police Hospital Srinagar and Continuous Medical Education and Research Association (CMERA) has concluded. The workshop was inaugurated on September 28 by K. Vijay Kumar, Advisor to Governor J&K accompanied by DGP, Dilbag Singh.
During the workshop 15 different surgeries from twin theatres were conducted by the pioneers of ENT Fraternity Dr. Satish Jain, Dr. Virendra Ghaisas and Dr. Sanjay Sachdeva.
A special session titled ‘Hands on Workshop” sheep nose dissection with debriber was also introduced which was attended by numerous surgeons and PG’s, which was conducted under the guidance of expert faculty.
A scientific session related to the event was conducted at Tourist resort Pahalgam on the evening of 29th September 2018, where lectures by eminent faculty members including operating surgeons Dr. Satish Jain, Dr. Virendra Ghaisas, Dr. Sanjay Sachdeva, Dr. Satish Jain, Prof. Dr. Rafiq A. Pampori and Dr. Shafqat Islam were delivered which were also supported by stunning presentations.
All the delegates who attended the event were very much joyous and satisfied with this wonderful academic event and expressed their word of thanks to Dr. Bilal A. Raja, the Organizing Chairman & Medical Superintendent Police Hospital Srinagar for exhibiting keen interest in the field of academics/ scientific knowledge gaining process by way of organizing such conferences and CMEs.