June 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

3-day art, craft workshop concludes at DPS Budgam

Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage organised a three day long workshop on Art and craft at Delhi Public School, Budgam.
The workshop introduced the students to the major crafts of Srinagar city and their importance in establishing the unique cultural identity.
Through live demonstrations by master artisans, different lectures, PowerPoint presentations, the students gained first-hand experience of both the theoretical and practical aspects of the crafts.
By the end of the workshop the student gained a holistic understanding as to why crafts are essential to the survival of the city’s culture and tradition.
Through different formal/informal discussions, engagements, they understood the historic evolution of the craft industry as well as the reasons of its gradual decline. Design process through bio-mimicry on different design and the influence of local flora and fauna on different design motifs exposed the students to the creative process involved in these crafts.
The experts encouraged the local entrepreneurship mind-set in the students as regards to the craft industry and introduced creative industry as a parallel career option.

 

;