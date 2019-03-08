3 day archery, band training concludes at Leh

March 08, 2019 |

The 3-day Archery and Band training for the Physical Education Masters and Physical Education Teachers concluded today here at Indoor Stadium.

District Youth Services & Sports Department organised the programme.

Deputy Chairman LAHDC Leh Gyal P Wangyal was chief guest at the valedictory function.

Addressing the participants he said that sports scenario in Leh district is improving at this juncture. He urged upon the PET Master and teachers to identify and adopt the talented students and submit their list to the Council to make arrangements for their advance training.

Dy. Chairman underlined the need for a trained Band party at school level to be engaged for important Govt functions. He urged upon the players to participate through Sport Council at National or International level event to get recognition. He said the Council is committed for overall development and promotion of sports in the Dsitrict.

Meanwhile, Gyal Wangyal gave away Archery and Band equipments to 34 High Schools and 14 Higher Secondary schools and urged upon the PET Masters and Teachers for making their best use.

Councilor Upper Leh Gelong Lobzang Nyantak and Councilor Khaltsi, Lobzang Sherab also spoke on the occasion.

Councilors of Temisgam, Phyang, Sku-Markha, Chushul, Tangtse, Egoo and Nominated Councilor Rinchen Dolma and also attended the function.