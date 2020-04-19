3 CRPF men killed, 2 hurt in Sopore militant attack

April 19, 2020 00:00:00 | Javid Ahmad

Three paramilitary CRPF personnel were killed and two others wounded in a militant attack in Sopore town of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday.

A senior Police officer said militants opened fire towards CRPF personnel, who were manning a Naka (check point) along with Police near Ahad Sahib crossing in Sopore at around 5: 40 pm.

He said five CRPF men of 179 bn were injured in the militant attack.

Three of the injured CRPF men succumbed to injuries while two others were undergoing treatment at a hospital.

CRPF spokesman, Pankaj Singh said the deceased were identified as head constable Rajeev Sharma of Bihar, constable Parmar Satpal of Gujarat and constable C. B Bakhare of Maharashtra.

The injured were identified as head constable Biswajeet Ghosh and constable Javed Ahmed.

CRPF spokesman told Rising Kashmir that the attack occurred when CRPF contingent was readying for duty rotation at the site.

"They were boarding the vehicle at the time of duty change when militants fired upon them," he said.

He said militants were bike-borne and they managed to escape after the attack taking advantage of duty change of the CRPF men.

Superintendent of Police Sopore, Javid Iqbal said the CRPF personnel and cops were deployed for routine duty to ensure lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus pandemic.

He said it was a matter of investigation whether attackers came on a motorcycle or used any other vehicle.

After the attack, large contingents of forces cordoned off the area and launched manhunt to locate the attackers. However, no arrests were reported.

This was the second militant attack on forces in Sopore town in recent past.

On March 4, a Special Police Officer (SPO) and a civilian were killed and a policeman injured in a militant attack at Warpora area of Sopore.





