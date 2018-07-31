3 CRPF men injured in Anantnag grenade attack

Shafat MirAnantnag:
Three paramilitary CRPF men were injured in grenade attack by militants in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday
"Militants lobbed a hand grenade towards CRPF personnel of 40 bn at Indernag at Sherbag area of Anantnag in the evening,” a police official said.
He said three CRPF men, who belonged to D/26 of adhoc-314 and were part of Road Opening Party (ROP), were injured in the grenade blast.
The injured CRPF men were shifted to District Hospital Anantnag.
The doctors at District Hospital termed condition of all the injured CRPF men as stable.
After the grenade attack, the area was cordoned off by troops to nab the attackers.
Sources said militants lobbed the grenade towards CRPF men when they were closing the main gate of the camp.
Meanwhile, militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) claimed responsibility of the grenade attack.
LeT spokesperson Dr Abdullah Ghaznavi in an emailed statement issued to a local news gathering agency said its militants carried out the attack on CRPF party in which three paramilitary personnel were injured.