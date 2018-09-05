3 CRPF men among 4 hurt in Sopore grenade attack

Lashkar claims responsibility
Lashkar claims responsibility
Noor ul HaqSopore, Sep04:
Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and a civilian were injured in a grenade attack in Sangrama area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.
SSP SoporeJavidIqbal said militants hurled a grenade towards a CRPF patrol party at Sangrama crossing in Sopore area at around 11 am.
He said three CRPF personnel and civilian sustained splinter injuries in the blast.
“The injured were shifted to hospital and all are stable now,” SSP Sopore said.
The injured CRPF men were identified as constableRadheyShyam, constable Shakeel and Constable Daram Das Tiwariwhile injured civilian was identified as Hilal Ahmed Khandey son of Abdul QayoomKhandeyof Sopore.
After the grenade attack, police, CRPF and army men laid siege around the area to nab the attackers. However, there were no reports of any arrest during the hour long combing operation.
The militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba claimed responsibility for the grenade attack.
The Lashkarspokesperson, Dr Abdullah Ghaznavi said five CRPF men were injured in the attack.
“A civilian was injured when CRPF men opened fire,” he claimed.