3 cops abducted, shot dead by militants in Shopian

Police blames Hizb, Lashkar for killings
Javid SofiShopian, Sept 21:
Militants abducted and killed three policemen in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday.
The killings triggered wave of resignations from Special Police Officers (SPOs) in south Kashmir on social media. However, police chief denied that any policemen has resigned.
A police official said a group of militants abducted three police men from two villages of Shopian early in the morning.
He said police constable, Nisar Ahmad Dhobi and a civilian, Fayaz Ahmad, kin of a police cop was abducted by militants from Kapran village at around 6 am.
The SPO Kulwant Singh and follower Firdous Ahmad Kuchay were abducted from Heepora Batagund village, a neighbouring village of Kapran at a distance of half kilometre, by the militants.
The police official said Fayaz was set free by the militants.
“However, three policemen were shot dead by their abductors and their bullet-ridden bodies were recovered from Lam-Wangam village, about 4 kilometres from Kapran,” he said.
Local residents from Kapran and Batagund said a group of 20 militants abducted the policemen from their houses.
They said many villagers rushed to their rescue and pleaded with militants to set the policemen free.
“They assured that they won’t harm the policemen. Militants said the policemen would be set free after talking to them on some issue,” the locals said.
However, at around 7:30 am, villagers in Wangam heard some gun shots after which they found bodies of three policemen on the banks of a stream in the village.
After performing lego-medical formalities, the bodies of three policemen were taken to District Police Lines Shopian, where wreath laying ceremony was held.
IGP Kashmir, Sawam Prakash Pani and other top police, security and civil officials attended the wreath laying ceremony.
In the afternoon, bodies of Nisar and Firdous were buried in the graveyards at their respective villages while Kulwant’s body would be cremated tomorrow.
Firdous, 37, had been in police for 8 years. He is survived by parents, window and two minor children.
Nisar served police for 23 years and is survived by widow, college going daughter and son, who is studying in 10th standard.
Kulwant has left behind widow, son and daughter.
A police spokesman said preliminary investigation reveals complicity of Hizb and Lashkar militants in the incident.
He said further investigation was going on to identify the culprits.
The killing of three policemen took place nearly three weeks after militants abducted relatives of 11 policemen from various places in south Kashmir on August 30 in a tit-for-tat reaction to detention of relatives of militants by police
Hizb commander Riyaz Naikoo had purportedly claimed responsibility for the abductions in a 12-minute video, issuing a three-day deadline for release of all relatives of militants, who were in police custody.