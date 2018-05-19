3 children, woman killed in Indian firing: Pak

AgenciesIslamabad, May 18:
Pakistan on Friday said three children and a woman of a same family were killed in Indian troops firing along the Working Boundary near Sialkot.
Among the deceased were Noor Hussain’s wife, his two daughters and a son. Ten others also wounded when Indian forces restored to unprovoked firing, Pakistan military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.
Those who died were identified as Kalsoom, Mehwish, Safia and Hamza.
“The Indian forces targeted the civilian population. The firing prompted strong response from the Punjab Rangers, that targeted the posts where the fire was coming from,” ISPR said.
Within hours of the latest border clashes, Indian high commissioner was called to the Foreign Office by the acting foreign secretary.
Usually, Pakistan summons the deputy high commissioner. However, this time the Indian envoy was called in because of the severity of the ceasefire violation.
The Indian envoy was told that the Indian forces along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary were continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons.
“In 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 1,050 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the Shahadat of 28 innocent civilians, while injuring 117 others,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.
“This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017, when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations,” the statement added.
It said deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas was indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.
The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.
The acting Pakistan foreign secretary urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.
He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.