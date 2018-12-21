About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

3 child labourers rescued in Udhampur

Published at December 21, 2018 12:28 AM 0Comment(s)429views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, December 20:

The District Rescue Team constituted under Child Labour Act on Thursday rescued three minor children forced in child labour here from different parts of the township.
As per a official handout, the team conducted on spot inspection of areas of Birma Pull and adjoining areas, the official added.
During the inspection, the team rescued a minor child from Chopra Shop area and 2 minor children from Birma Pull area of the district. These children were produced before the Child Welfare Committee for further rehabilitation process. The Labour Department has also initiated action against the defaulter.
Pertinently, the team has been constituted by District Development Commissioner comprising officials from PONIC, Labour and Childline, the official said.

