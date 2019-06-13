3 cattle thieves arrested, stolen cattle recovered: Police

June 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Acting on public complaints police arrested three cattle thieves and recovered the stolen cattle from them.

In a statement police said Police Station Nigeen achieved a major break-through when one thief was caught red handed while rustling cattle from Habak area. Subsequently, he was arrested and later two more thieves were also arrested. The trio were identified as Huzair Ahmad Khanday son of Akbar Khanday, Asif Ahmad Khanday son of Jalal-u-din Khanday resident of Nowbugh Gulab Bagh Ganderbal and Ali Mohmad Wani son of late Gh. Ahmad Wani resident Guzarbal Ganderbal.

During investigations, the officers learnt of their involvement in cattle thefts from the areas of Zakura, Nigeen and Soura. Stolen cattle were recovered from them and more arrests and recoveries are expected.

A case FIR No.52/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Nigeen.