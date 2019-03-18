3 burglars arrested in Budgam, stolen property recovered

Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday arrested three burglars and recovered stolen property from them in central Kashmir district of Budgam.
A police spokesperson said that during the intervening night of January 19-20, burglars broke into a shop at Magam Town in Budgam and stole some items from the shop.
“A case was registered and investigation was taken up,” he said.
