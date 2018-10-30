3 BSF men hurt in LeT attack at Pantha Chowk

3 militants arrested after brief gunfire at Narbal: Police
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Oct 29:
Three BSF men were injured after militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba attacked their vehicle at Pantha Chowk area on Srinagar-Jammu highway while police claimed to have arrested three militants after a brief shootout near Narbal area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday.
Militants fired on BSF vehicle at Pantha Chowk area in outskirts of Srinagar in the evening.
“Three BSF men were injured in the militant attack and they were shifted to hospital,” a police official said.
He said the BSF men sustained minor injuries and their condition is stable.
After the attack, police, CRPF and army men launched search operation in the area to track down the militants. However, no arrests were reported.
Lashkar-e-Toiba spokesman Dr Abdullah Ghaznavi claimed responsibility of the attack.
In an emailed statement, he claimed that 5 BSF men were killed and three others injured in the attack.
“After the attack, militants escaped from the site and reached their safe destination,” he said.
Meanwhile, police claimed to have arrested three militants after a brief shoot at Narabal area in Srinagar.
A police spokesman said police had “credible” inputs about the militants travelling in a vehicle at Narbal along the Baramulla-Srinagar highway.
“The exchange of fire took place after forces manning a naka along the highway intercepted the vehicle borne my militants. In the exchange of fire, one militant sustained injuries while two others were apprehended,” he said.
The injured militant, police spokesman, said was evacuated to JVC hospital for treatment.
“Their identity is being ascertained,” he said and claimed police recovered incriminating material including arms and ammunitions from the spot.
Additional Director General (ADGP) of Police (Law and Order and Security) Munir Ahmad Khan said militants were carrying arms and ammunition from north to south Kashmir.
“The vehicle was intercepted and the apprehended militants are being questioned,” he said.
About Pantha Chowk attack, ADGP said it was the same place where militants had attacked a vehicle of armed police.
“These are outskirts of Srinagar where boundaries are inter-connecting with districts with each other. We will check these areas and see what possible improvement can be made so that there is no infiltration by militants in these areas,” Khan said.
He said all required measures are being taken to secure the highways.
