3 arrested for abusing girl: Police

July 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police on Friday arrested three individuals involved in physically abusing minor girl inside Dal Lake.

An official told CNS that Police Station Nigeen received a complaint that a minor girl has been physically abused inside Dal Lake in Hazratbal area.

Consequently Case FIR No. 65/2019 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Nigeen and investigation was initiated.

During the course of investigation, police arrested two persons identified as Tawheed Ahmad Mir son of Showkat Ahmad Mir and Ehsan-ul-haq son of Showkat Ahmad Yatoo, both residents of Sadrabal. However, the third accused managed to escape taking advantage of deep waters.

A special team under the supervision of SP Hazratbal arrested third person after strenuous efforts. He has been identified as Bilal Ahmad Dar alias Kila son of Gh. Nabi Dar resident of Dargah.

The prompt action of police and the arrest of all the three accused in the heinous crime within 24hrs was appreciated by the community members.

Police has resolved to act tough against those who indulge in such crimes and requested Community members to share any information pertaining to crime in their neighborhood especially crimes against women and children. (CNS)